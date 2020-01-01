Mindfulness – living in the present – is 27-year-old Sonja Huang’s current goal as she plans to relocate to either Hawaii or Barcelona.

Huang hopes to relocate and open a new business that would serve vegan Hawaiian food. Her pop-up business Peace and Kalo makes appearances all over the Bay Area.

“I give my love through food and feeding people. I liked that I could cultivate community through good food,” Huang said.

Huang, originally from the Palo Alto area but now living in San Francisco, has been to Hawaii five times.

“I like the energy there, people seem more connected to the earth and connected to the environment,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to achieve.”

But she also thinks Barcelona could be a great fit. She likes how relaxed people, friendly and open people are in Barcelona and how the culture in the city is the opposite of San Francisco’s hustle-and-bustle.

“I know there’s a lot of Catalan, but I know a lot of Catalonians also speak Castellano,” Huang said.