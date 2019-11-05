About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Tue 05
Manny’s: One Year Anniversary and Defeat Donald Trump Party!
November 5 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 05
18 Reasons: Korean Temple Food
November 5 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 05
Public Works: Odd Salon SF: HERO
November 5 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 05
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Mercury Rx in Scorpio Money / Magnetism / Magic
November 5 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 05
The Chapel: Wovenhand
November 5 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm