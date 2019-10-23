About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Wed 23
18 Reasons: Living to Eat, Eating to Live: Food as Medicine and Pleasure
October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 23
Public Works: John Hodgman presents Medallion Status
October 23 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wed 23
The Marsh: All In: A Play On Fate
October 23 @ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 23
The Chapel: A Gorey Halloween – The Edwardian Ball 20th Anniversary Begins
October 23 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thu 24
18 Reasons: Flavors of Mexico: Comfort Food for a Crowd
October 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm