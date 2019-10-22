About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
2 Comments
Leave a reply Cancel reply
What To Do
Tue 22
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: The Witches Broom – the Lore & Craft
October 22 @ 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 22
18 Reasons: Eat More Meatless: Mushrooms
October 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 22
Slim’s: Napalm Death / Municipal Waste, Sick Of It All, Take Offense
October 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 22
Verdi Club: Dale Alstrom’s Jazz Society feat. Alison Alstrom at the Woodchopper’s Ball
October 22 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wed 23
18 Reasons: Living to Eat, Eating to Live: Food as Medicine and Pleasure
October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The bike in this photo is my bike that was stolen a couple months ago, identifiable by the specific seat, bike light and janky brakes combo. Jesus f*ing christ San Francisco. Which bike rack did you take this photo at?!?!
right in front of the Mission Police Station of all places–Valencia @ 17th. That’s El Toro taqueria in the background