About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 18
18 Reasons: Japanese Baking and Sweets
October 18 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 18
MCCLA: Ofrenda: Day of the Dead 2019 Opening and Fundraiser
October 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 18
Red Poppy Art House: Lars and in Charge: Turkish Roman & Original Music
October 18 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 18
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Aesthetic Perfection
October 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 18
The Chapel: Circles Around The Sun
October 18 @ 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm