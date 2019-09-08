Chris, from Australia, has teamed up with a local muralist to create a new mural on San Carlos.
About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sun 08
Community Music Center: Mozart for Munchkins in San Francisco!
September 8 @ 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Sun 08
Community Music Center: CMC Older Adult Choir Summit at “Getting There Together”
September 8 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sun 08
Manny’s: Polythene Pam // Mia Byrne // Eddie & The Heartbeats
September 8 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 08
18 Reasons: Malaysian Street Food: Hokkien Mee
September 8 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 08
826 Valencia: Writing Disco (all ages)
September 8 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm