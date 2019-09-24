Foreign Cinema celebrated its 20 year anniversary with a big celebration that brought out magicians, acrobats and a spank booth inspired by the films of Federico Fellini for guests to gawk and interact with. Co-owner John Clark said 350 tickets were sold and they were able to raise $35,000 that would be donated to three charities: 826 Valencia, the Mission Neighborhood Center and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Reporter Julian Mark walks us through their birthday bash and asks guests: What were you like when you were 20 years old?