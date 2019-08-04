About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sun 04
Dance Mission Theater: Appropriate? LV Dance Collectiveʼs 5th Home Season
August 4 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 04
18 Reasons: Five Ingredients: Southern Chinese
August 4 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 04
Community Music Center: Maestro/Nola Curtis – End of the Quarter Studio Recital
August 4 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 04
The Chapel: Moonalice: Jerry Garcia Birthday Salute – Free Show
August 4 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sun 04
Red Poppy Art House: Jenna McLean Jazz Quintet: “Brighter Day” Album Release Tour
August 4 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm