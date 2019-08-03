There’s more on Mayer’s project here.
About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 03
Red Poppy Art House: August 3rd MAPP: Free the Children (Liberando a los niños/as)
August 3 @ 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 03
Community Music Center: Afro-Cuban Dance Party with the CMC Cuban Charanga Ensemble
August 3 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Sat 03
Dance Mission Theater: Appropriate? LV Dance Collectiveʼs 5th Home Season
August 3 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 03
Slim’s: SoDown, Marvel Years
August 3 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sat 03
The Chapel: James McMurtry w/ Bonnie Whitmore
August 3 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm