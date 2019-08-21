About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Wed 21
Mission Comics & Art: Dead End Kids Signing with Frank Gogol!
August 21 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 21
Manny’s: Is War with Iran Imminent? The Current Situation Explained
August 21 @ 6:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Wed 21
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Tap Into Your Creativity + Shine with Kate Winch
August 21 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 21
ATA: Periwinkle Cinema: A night of Queer experimental film and video
August 21 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wed 21
The Chapel: Grails w/ Nathan Bowles
August 21 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm