About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Tue 30
Teeth: Presidential Debate 2.0 – Night 1
July 30 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tue 30
18 Reasons: Scandinavian Baking
July 30 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 30
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: The Red Edges, Cold Shoulder, Flower Cords
July 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 30
Little Mission Studio: Little Mission Chorus: Summer Concert
July 30 @ 8:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 30
Verdi Club: Oaktown Strutters at the Woodchopper’s Ball
July 30 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm