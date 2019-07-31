On Sunday, I was feeling like ice cream so I walked over to the Garden Creamery, the place closest to the office. The line was forbidding, so I moved on to Smitten a block away on Valencia Street.

The line was much shorter. Why? The perfect question for crowdsourcing.

I’ve had both and both are excellent. Or maybe I’m not as discerning as most? I’m definitely more impatient and did not want to wait even when the line was fairly short so I moved north on Valencia to Souvla thinking I had never tried their Greek frozen yogurt. There was no line – a plus – and the yogurt was very good, perfect for the impatient person who wants a frozen desert.