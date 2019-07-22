About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Mon 22
18 Reasons: Burrata by Hand
July 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Mon 22
Rite Spot Cafe: Laughgasm (Comedy) 21+
July 22 @ 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tue 23
Manny’s: Kara Swisher & Reddit CEO Steve Huffman in Conversation for Recode Decode
July 23 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 23
18 Reasons: Wine 102: Decoding the Wine List
July 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 23
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Eclipsing the Past: July Eclipse Portals + Mercury Retrograde
July 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm