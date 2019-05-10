About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 10
Galería de la Raza: Casa Adelante: 1990 Folsom Groundbreaking Ceremony
May 10 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 10
Little Mission Studio: Beginning Piano for Kids: Class Showcase
May 10 @ 4:15 pm - 5:00 pm
Fri 10
Teeth: San Francisco Class and Charter Day
May 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 10
Secession Art and Design: Shane Izykowski Artist Talk / LIVE Podcast Recording
May 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 10
500 Capp Street Foundation: Mark McCloud and Will Rogan in Conversation
May 10 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm