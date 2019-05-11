About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 11
Paxton Gate: DIY Taxidermy Class: Bird
May 11 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat 11
Mission Comics & Art: Pilu of the Woods Signing With Artist Mai K. Nguyen
May 11 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 11
Theatre of Yugen at NOHspace: Spirited Away
May 11 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 11
MCCLA: Jurakán: Documental
May 11 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 11
Community Music Center: CMC’s Spring Gala
May 11 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm