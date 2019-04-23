About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Tue 23
18 Reasons: Farmers’ Market Haul: Spring
April 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 23
Mission Comics & Art: Tetsunori Tawaraya Book Release Party & Signing
April 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 23
Manny’s: The Color of Law: A History of How Our Government Segregated America
April 23 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 23
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: CBD and Moon Wellness Salon
April 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 23
ATA: Dirty Looks Volume 4 Launch + Reading
April 23 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm