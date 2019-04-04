About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Tue 09
18 Reasons: Panoramic Sugar Egg Workshop: Afterschool Session
April 9 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 09
Manny’s: Reality of Roe: The State of Reproductive Rights in America
April 9 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 09
18 Reasons: Panoramic Sugar Egg Workshop: Adults-Only Session
April 9 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 09
Manny’s: Cheap on Crime: How the Recent Recession Has Affect Criminal Justice
April 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 09
Little Mission Studio: Little Mission Chorus: Spring Concert
April 9 @ 8:15 pm - 9:00 pm