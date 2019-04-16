Rachel Church, who was profiled in Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi’s column titled “Rachel Church was homeless. A drug addict. An alcoholic. But she’s better now. She wants you to know this,” joined us on BFF.fm, whose studio is situated on the Capp Street Church would roam as a prostitute. “So it’s really nice to come into these businesses,” she said about being in the BFF studio, “because I always felt that I was always looking in. And now I feel I can be on the other side …. ”

But the road to where she is now was not easy, full of fits and starts and a struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. She also spoke of her encounters with local law enforcement — how some officers would solicit sex from the teenage Church. Regardless, these days Church is completing her college degree, has found permanent housing, and is raising her young daughter.