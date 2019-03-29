Arena SF Opens This Week

With a tentative opening date of April 5, hip-hop dance club Arena SF will supplant the shuttered Mission Street Sports Bar at 2565 Mission Street. This is yet another change for this location which, previously, was known as Balançoire, the Blue Macaw, and 12 Galaxies.

Richard Einselen was the proprietor of Balançoire and the Mission Street Sports Bar. Now, with new partners Jackson Chung and Dave Ho, he says Arena SF will be less like the sports bar and more like Balançoire.

Chung and Ho run an Arena dance club in Los Angeles’ Koreatown; this will be their second outpost.

“I thought the Mission needed a sports bar, but the Mission couldn’t support it,” summed up Einselen. “People would come in during sporting events, but I think they were expecting something different. I think people expected gourmet food but we had sports bar thing: Burgers, tacos, hot dogs, onion rings. I think if it was on Valencia, it would have done much better.”

It remains to be seen how the residents of the upscale condo complex Vida SF cotton to having a hip-hop dance club across the street. —JE

Bike & Roll to School Week

The S.F. Bicycle Coalition and San Francisco Safe Routes to School are promoting its Bike & Roll to School Week, which will start on April 15 and last until April 19. Families are invited to ride their bikes, scooters, or boards instead of taking cars. You can also sign up and be entered in a raffle to win a Cleary bicycle. More information at their webpage. —AR

SF BiCon tickets to go on Sale

Organizers are seeking volunteers and guest speakers for the city’s first bisexual conference in 30 years. SF BiCon, scheduled for Oct. 12, 2019, is hoping to explore bisexuality and address phobias from other members of the community. Tickets will be available in April, and you can buy them at their website. —AR