About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Mon 14
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Malik Burgers, Siri, Kahj, Rosie Plaza
January 14 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tue 15
18 Reasons: Mastering Leftovers: Become a Home Cook with Answers
January 15 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 15
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Finding your way into the Tarot with Small Spells
January 15 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 15
The Chapel: Tomorrows Tulips
January 15 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tue 15
The Knockout: Provoker, Heavy Glow (ex-Toner), and Chüko
January 15 @ 8:30 pm - 11:59 pm