About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Wed 16
GLBT History Museum: Castro LGBTQ Cultural District Community Meeting
January 16 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 16
826 Valencia: Lost & Found in Translation (Ages 13-18)
January 16 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 16
The Women’s Building: Open Mic Night at The Women’s Building: Believe, Engage, Act MARCH!
January 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16
18 Reasons: How to Taste Wine: Mechanics of Flavor
January 16 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 16
Mission Comics & Art: Deadly Class Party
January 16 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm