About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 08
18 Reasons: Chat About Chai: Tea, Snacks, and a Colonial History
December 8 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 08
Valencia Corridor Merchants Association: Valencia Cookie Crawl 2018
December 8 @ 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sat 08
Creativity Explored: Splatter Paint Workshop with Artist Christine Stovell
December 8 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 08
MCCLA: Jewelry Making Workshop with Bascia Lassus
December 8 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 08
18 Reasons: Bi-Rite Market’s Holiday Wine Sale Preview
December 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm