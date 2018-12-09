The line outside Bait on 16th Street today rivaled the one outside of Tartine Bakery nearly every day. The line was all about the Air Jordan 11 released today. It took 30 minutes to sell out, a clerk said later in the day.
About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 08
Pacific Felt Factory: Alysse Stepanian: Memory of the Universe
December 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 08
The Chapel: Zerostars / Steady Eddy & the Shakers: SF Women in Tech Benefit
December 8 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sat 08
SOMArts Cultural Center: In The Red: FLG Holidacious Fundraising Art Party
December 8 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sat 08
Slim’s: The Slackers, The Aggrolites, Viernes 13
December 8 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sat 08
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Kayvon Music Chris O’Bannon, Surveen Singh, LeeLonn
December 8 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm