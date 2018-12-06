About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Wed 05
Slim’s: Magic Sword, Crystal Ghost
December 5 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wed 05
Elbo Room: Sam Flax / Moon Daze / Palomas
December 5 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thu 06
GLBT History Museum: We Built a Movement From Books
December 6 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 06
Red Poppy Art House: Luminance Ensemble: A Celebration of Concert & Folk Traditions
December 6 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thu 06
Slim’s: Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Drakulas, Mean Jeans
December 6 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm