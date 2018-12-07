About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 07
Secession Art and Design: Holiday Art Reception
December 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 07
Paxton Gate: 26th Annual Holiday/Anniversary Party
December 7 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 07
ATA: University of San Francisco End-of-Semester Screening
December 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 07
Red Poppy Art House: Drómeno: Greek Roots Music
December 7 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 07
Slim’s: Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Glitter Wizard, Isaac Rother and The Phantoms
December 7 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm