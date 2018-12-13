About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Thu 13
SOMArts Cultural Center: Reorienting the Imaginaries: Makers’ Market
December 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 13
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Candle Work Intensive
December 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 13
Mr. Muggles’ Dogs: Annual Muggles Holiday Party!
December 13 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 13
Community Music Center: An Evening of Pop, Jazz, Broadway and Beatles
December 13 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 13
GLBT History Museum: REX RAY: How To Make a Rex Ray
December 13 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm