About The Author
Lydia Chavez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sun 18
Brava Theater: Helga & Esther: Stockholm 1944
November 18 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 18
Red Poppy Art House: Follow Your Lead – A Workshop
November 18 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Sun 18
826 Valencia: Working With Poetry: Craft and Creation (7th-8th Graders)
November 18 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sun 18
ATA: Faith Holland: Pixelated Desires
November 18 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sun 18
Slim’s: D.O.A. 40th Anniversary Tour, Western Addiction, CHARGER
November 18 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm