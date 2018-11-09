As our election fever begins to break, Listen Local had the opportunity to chat with two of the city’s finest columnists: Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi and Heather Knight of the San Francisco Chronicle. Knight was in the studio for an earlier BFF.fm segment with Roll Over Easy, and was kind enough to join Listen Local to offer additional analysis on what to expect as the election concludes. What is the fate of Proposition C, the victorious measure to tax large corporations to fund homeless services — as it is almost certainly going to be tied up in the courts? Can the “moderate” Mayor London Breed push her agenda with a Board of Supervisors now dominated by “progressives”?