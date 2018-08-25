Bi-Rite celebrates its 20 year anniversary today with a pig roast. Those passing by can get a pork sandwich or a whole plate for $5 to $8. At 7:30 a.m. they were already working on it and the sandwiches should be ready around 1 p.m.

When I first moved to the Mission in 1998, my husband and I walked by Sam and his brother Ralph in front of the store on 18th Street. We stopped to talk and they explained that they were restoring a large table that had been part of the shop that their father and uncle ran at the same spot – and where the two brothers had worked after school.

As we left, my husband, who had lived here since the 1970s, said that he doubted an upscale grocer would work in the neighborhood. Sam knew better. They were part of the community and have only become more embedded.

As I report around the Mission, people will bring up Sam’s name unbidden. If Mission High needs something, Sam’s out the door helping, one source said. When I asked Matt Rupert, the founder of Little Mission Studio, why he became a Mission Local member, he said, that being part of the community was an ethic he learned working for Sam at Bi-Rite (They have long been a member).

So thank you, Sam and everyone, who works at B-Rite. Here’s to another 20 years.