SNAP: Hawker Fare pays its respects to Anthony Bourdain

Hawker Fare has a small sidewalk tribute to the writer, TV personality and lover of food, Anthony Bourdain, who died of an apparent suicide on June 8 in France where he was filming an episode of “Parts Unknown.” Bourdain traveled to Laos with Commis and Hawker Fare impresario James Syhabout and this year published “Hawker Fare: Stories & Recipes from a Refugee Chef’s Isan Thai & Lao Roots” through his Ecco Harper Collins imprint, Anthony Bourdain Books.

Bourdain, who died at the age of 61, ate at a lot of places in the Mission District including That’s it Market, Rice Paper Scissors, La Cocina, Mission Chinese Food, Rosamund Sausage and Grill, El Huarache Loco Food Truck, Bender’s Bar and Grill, Zeitgeist, Chaac Mool Food Truck and the Pirate Cat Radio Cafe.

I mostly remember the lines outside of That’s It Market after Bourdain’s visit. At the time, I wondered, ” That’s it Market?” Turns out the Torta Cubana is damn good.