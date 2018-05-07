Mamahood: Raising children in SF and the Bay Area

Our friends at Secession Art & Design are hosting a panel Tuesday, May 8, called “Mamahood,” featuring five moms who work and raise children in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

The event is also a benefit for Maria Christina Campos, who has five children and is currently being evicted from her apartment where she’s been living for 18 years. Secession will donate 15 percent of all sales that evening to the family. Donations are also welcome.

The other panelists are Kim Nguyen-Ehrenreich, founder and managing director of STEMful; Theresa J. Summer, an astronomy educator at Astronomical Society of the Pacific; Patience Yi, co-owner of Code and Canvas and a political activist for women’s rights and human rights and Rachel Znerold, an artist and fashion stylist.

Time: Mingling with panelists from 6 to 6:30 p.m.. The panel will begin promptly at 6:30.

Location: 3235 Mission St.,SF, CA 94110

