Mixt, the salad-serving place, will be opening in a few weeks and the La Rondalla sign, which someone on site said was disintegrating, will come down. A pity, but then again, we haven’t seen what the Mixt sign will look like.

Right in front of La Rondalla is the old sign for a flower shop that remains and I can’t even remember the flower shop being open. Does anyone?

Just down the block, a restaurant kept the sign from an old records store.