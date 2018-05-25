Local pastries on red alert

By Posted

We live on an active earthquake fault.

We are on the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs.

And now this:

nytimes.com/interactivesimulation/nuclearoption

Yes, North Korea’s missiles have the range, but do they have the accuracy, and good taste, to preserve Tartine’s.

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Today's Mission

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy