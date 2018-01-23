Man found on fire in Osage Alley

A man was found on fire Tuesday morning between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Osage Alley near 24th Street, police said.

The victim, an elderly gentleman, was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, a sergeant at the scene said.

“I don’t know if it was self-inflicted or if there are suspects, we just don’t know,” he said.

The officer said a bystander saw the man on fire, grabbed some water from Coffee Mission on the BART plaza and doused the victim’s flames.

At 12:30 p.m. investigators were in the alley examining some of the man’s burned clothes that remained in the alley.

Homeless residents often sleep in Osage Alley, a two-block alley that runs between 24th and 26th Streets between Mission and Bartlett streets.