Video: SF Locals try to stay loyal to Mission retail despite clarion call of the click

By Gaby Arvizu, Posted

The shop local movement, it seems, has been disrupted. But not for lack of trying – Mission residents interviewed by Mission Local out and about are going to frequent their favorite local shops looking for holiday gifts. Still, there’s no denying the expediency of online ordering.

Filed under: Business, Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Video

Tagged: ,

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. Michael Nolan
    December 10, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Gaby – Insightful local approach to a national phenomenon. I imagine when these people shop for big-ticket items, they go on-line. Thanks for the good piece. Would love to see more of this.

    Reply

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy