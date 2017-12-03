Photo essay: Mission murals

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn
You can walk anywhere in the Mission and see murals. If I’m able to see the muralist name I’ll take note. Some are hard to identify but each one is an appreciation of art. If you know the name of the artist it can be added.

Muralist Angel Sussman & Sirron Norris Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Muralist Konorebi Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Muralist Andre Karpov Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Muralist Mel Waters Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn

  1. Marcos Flechero
    December 3, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Kapernick by DNO
    City Smoke by George Crampton-Glassanos

