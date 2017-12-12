Mayor Ed Lee is dead at 65 (Via SF Gate)

The Chronicle writes,
Mayor Ed Lee, the city’s first Asian American mayor and the man who presided over San Francisco’s rise to the top of the tech world, died early Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 65. READ MORE
