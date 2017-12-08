Four violent robberies in one night in SF Mission

Police say that an “unknown” number of “juveniles” attacked a 41-year-old man and stole his laptop on a Muni bus stopped at 16th and Mission streets at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The band of young marauders hit the suspect, took his backpack containing the laptop, and fled the bus.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

A man-woman duo of unknown age pepper-sprayed a 50-year-old man and took his money on Liberty and Valencia streets at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police say.

The partners in crime approached the victim, and the male suspect tried to grab the victim’s cell phone out of his hand. The victim did not let go, so the female suspect pepper-sprayed him in the face and the victim fell to the ground. One of the suspects took cash out of the victim’s pockets.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

At 3 a.m. Friday, police say, two women of unknown ages pepper-sprayed a 26-year-old man and stole his wallet on 20th and Shotwell streets. They got into a car and drove off in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, five men believed to be in their late teens robbed a 48-year-old man of his money, laptop and watch at 19th and Church streets, police report.

The suspects approached the victim in their cars, got out and told the man to hand over his belongings. One of the teenagers pointed a gun at the man while others removed his valuables from his person. The suspects got back in their cars and drove off northbound on Church Street.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.