SF Supervisor asks BART directors to come clean “filthy” 16th St. Plaza

For months, BART Director Bevan Dufty has been out at 16th and Mission streets on Wednesday morning sweeping the trash on the plaza. A few weeks in he was joined by District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
Appalled at the state of things, Ronen has now called out the other BART directors, inviting them to join in the morning cleanups and asking for a long-term fix.
“The conditions we have seen are truly disturbing and at times disgusting, and I am outraged about the health and safety risks to BART riders and my constituents who pass through the Plaza every day,” Ronen said in a statement.
The letter asks BART to clean the plaza every day and quadruple the amount of time staff spend power-washing the area. Ronen also says the city should implement an intervention program for drug dealers who ply their trade on the plaza and get homeless outreach teams to regularly talk to homeless people who spend their days in the area.
“While I knew the general conditions of the plaza were bad, cleaning it myself has opened my eyes to the deeply unhealthy conditions at the plaza – conditions that are unacceptable for a major transit hub in the Bay Area,” Ronen wrote to the directors.
Some of the directors remained out of their offices on Monday, and none have responded to a request for comment. We will update this story if any of the directors respond.
While I applaud Mr. Duffy and Ms. Ronen’s efforts I do feel they are somewhat misguided and that FINALLY they are doing what needs to be done and that is making a specific request of the agency to provide appropriate services at a necessary frequency AND hold the agency accountable. And its not just 16th and Mission but also to a varying degree 24th and Mission both at street level and ticketing levels including the egregious outages over the last few years of not one but both escalators. I just don’t see how the agency can simply ignore the condition of these stations? Clearly the staff sitting in the booth could give a flying f*&K about the station, I’m not even sure what they do and why they are there?
Need more heat on the Bart Directors to do their job and focus efforts to improve the Bart stations along 16th St Mission and 24th St. Hoping this will continue to garner more media attention to finally fix the existing stations instead of sticking their heads waiting for their pension to kick in.
Why is Ronen asking BART to clean the plaza every day? BART already power washes the plaza every night! I think that’s plenty; I can’t think of any other public spaces in the city that get that kind of cleaning every day.
The derelict party here is the City of San Francisco, which isn’t providing the police and other staffing to keep the plaza in a reasonable state. The JC Decaux toilet is a nice start but isn’t enough. Maybe Ronen should start by getting the city to do something instead of pointing the finger at BART?
Would love to see Mayor Ed Lee out there on Wednesday mornings…..