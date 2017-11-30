SF Mission YIMBY movement wants to speed up affordable housing

Steven Buss is a self-described “gentrifier,” and he’s on a mission to soothe his conscience.
“Look, I am a gentrifier. I’m not going to pretend to be something I’m not. I’m white, I’m relatively wealthy, I work in tech,” he said. “I know my presence in the neighborhood exacerbates gentrification, which is also why I want to help mitigate it.”
Buss is the founder of Mission YIMBY, a nascent offshoot of the fast-growing YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) movement that argues that San Francisco’s displacement problem is fueled by a lack of housing – market-rate housing, affordable housing – all of it. So just build more housing, they say.
Buss and Mission YIMBY, on the other hand, call for something slightly different: more affordable housing in the Mission, and much more market-rate housing everywhere else. He sees opportunity for market-rate housing in neighborhoods like Noe Valley that, Buss asserts, have historically limited higher-density developments by zoning its land for single-family homes.
“The Mission is already doing its part – it’s doing more than its part – but what I really care about is forcing the other neighborhoods to build more,” he said, sipping a beer at El Rio last week, where he and some 15 other like-minded YIMBYs, most from the tech industry, were holding a Friendsgiving.
Buss moved to San Francisco to work for Google in February 2016. He initially moved into a friend’s house in Bernal Heights because he couldn’t find an affordable place in the city. So he was naturally drawn to the YIMBY movement and its promises that more housing supply, via market forces, will bring more affordability to the Bay Area.
Yet, somewhere along the line, Buss had an epiphany. “I realized there are actually people the market will never serve,” he said.
“It’s totally true that the Mission has faced a lot of displacement and gentrification, and those are objectively bad things,” he added. “And so I wanted to start Mission YIMBY to make sure that existing voices in the Mission are represented in YIMBY.”
So far, Buss’s efforts to work with Mission activists have been touch-and-go. He’s attended several meetings of the activist group United To Save the Mission, but quickly became frustrated.
“There was a lot of anger about changes in the neighborhood, and I wanted to be a voice of YIMBY saying we agree with you – we want more affordable housing,” he said. “But the things they settled on was protesting a wine bar, protesting the red lanes on Mission Street.”
“None of that actually helps stop displacement,” he said.
Going around the table at the YIMBY Thanksgiving, a common theme emerged: many there had recently moved into the neighborhood to work in tech, but felt guilty for their part in changing the neighborhood.
“They think there’s no place to build or they blame themselves that they, as tech employees, have ruined the city,” Amrit Pal, who works at the electronic payment startup Square, said at the party. “There’s a lot of guilt in the tech community about this.”
Tom Hirschfeld, who works at a large startup, moved to the city in 2014 and joined YIMBY after housing policy discussions in comments sections and on Twitter weren’t enough. He was also troubled by his newcomer lifestyle compared to that of long-time residents.
“If me as an engineer at a tech company is struggling to pay rent and secure a financial future here, then people who are less well off than me are, by definition, struggling harder than I am – and that is an issue,” he said.
Hirschfeld believes there are two communities the Mission: people like him who are “wealthier and whiter,” work in tech, and have moved to the neighborhood in the last ten years, and longer-time residents. The groups, Hirschfeld has noticed, only interact at places like taquerias and laundromats.
“So what I would like to do as an organizer is bridge the gaps between the underserved communities in the Mission, who have serious concerns with gentrification and their changing role in the community,” he said.
But, like Buss, Hirschfeld’s efforts to bring long-term residents into the YIMBY fold have so far come up short. He’s volunteered at Mission Graduates, which for him was personally “eye-opening,” but failed to bring in any new members. He’s also attended community meetings focused on the 2000-2070 Bryant Street project’s affordable component, but he left frustrated by the “five or six-year” completion timeline.
YIMBY Action, in fact, recently sponsored a ballot measure that would streamline affordable housing projects if they have the proper zoning – a measure many of the YIMBYs to whom I spoke were poised to canvas for.
Scott Feeney, a tech worker who moved to San Francisco in 2014, was so “depressed” by the housing situation he considered washing his hands of San Francisco entirely. But he found the YIMBY movement and felt empowered.
Asked about the notion of guilt among Mission YIMBYs, Feeney offered this: I don’t think anyone should feel guilty for to moving to place with good jobs. … [But] I think there’s a recognition that we need to be sensitive because there’s a difference in privilege – and not come in and say ‘I want to make Mission in my own vision.’”
I for one (and this opinion is shared amongst other friends and neighbors residing in the Mission district) applaud YIMBY and Mission YIMBY for their attempts to find a way forward that meets the ENTIRE population of the Mission as well as other areas of the city. Frankly for me guilt has very little to do with it … its now morphed into grave concern. I have seen this trend of ‘opposition at all costs’ reach what I consider to be alarming levels. Two groups in particular MEDA and United to Save the Mission have appointed themselves as the arbiters of all things local and have in essence co-opted the Mission purporting to speak for all Mission residents.
While I support their goal of ensuring the legacy of the Mission is protected (including housing) their NO stance to virtually everything that does not fit their cultural standard now needs to be checked. As a property owner and tax payer I want to see the Mission thrive which means protecting the legacy (culture and residents) but also supporting appropriate growth and change.
Instead of ongoing opposition and rejection I would like to see these groups come together and provide the residents with a business development plan that is scalable, sustainable, and support the needs of ALL who reside in this neighborhood.
Frankly if they spent more time advocating for much needed infrastructure changes along 24th and Mission street I for one would be grateful. Instead I get to look at filthy BART stations, garbage on every block, broken sidewalks, urine/feces, and empty storefronts. Perhaps we need to start a Progress Mission group (similar to Progress Noe Valley) to ensure that the voice of everyone is represented and support for both existing business owners (i.e. Foreign Cinema) and new are heard by local (read neighborhood) and city leaders.
Migrants to San Francisco looking for economic opportunity should not feel guilty — that’s what cities are for.
Free movement within throughout the country is a fundamental American right.
The housing crisis in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area — and throughout coastal California — is a housing shortage that is 4 decades in the making (ever since the 70’s). It is due to failed housing policy — effectively anfi-housing policy — during this period.
It is the fault of government at both the State as well as local levels. Fortunately, due to the positive influence of the nascent YIMBY movement, things are turning around at the State level as evidenced by the recent passage of Scott Weiner’s SB-35 law requiring all cities to do their fare share of housing creation as well as the strengthening of both the State Density Bonus and Accessory Dwelling Unit laws.
Yet local jurisdictions such as San Francisco continue to be beholden to the political sway of NIMBY homeowners and those blinded by outdated ideological preoccupations that thwart housing creation.
Accordingly, local YIMBY initiatives such as this one are essential.
If a proposed 100% affordable housing development is consistent with all Planning regulations, it should be approved expeditiously “:by-right” — that is to say within months rather the more typical 2 to 4 years as is the current ridiculous practice.
Well put.
This is the difference between rational and emotional people. This guy is very rational and wants to come up with proposals and ideas that actually do something. Many of the Mission activists are extremely emotional. Their protests are often just to please the protestors so they can say they did something when actually, nothing gets done.
Couldn’t agree with you more … activist groups do not seem to understand the concept of unintended consequences and their aggressive stance is likely going to ignite a backlash of activism that forces them to be accountable for their behavior and may in fact begin to mobilize grass roots mechanism to check their ‘no on everything’ stance.
“United to Save the Mission” is like the “Plaza 16 Coalition,” a group comprised of groups most of whom get money from the City. Mission residents, both poor and Latino as well as better off and white, are held in contempt because the purpose of their exercise is not to change conditions on the ground, rather to charge a toll for development that funds their agencies.
Tonight there is a meeting at the Impact Hub for the Plaza 16 Coalition. The coalition has been organizing for four years now, meeting mid days in the Mission when working people cannot attend. Perhaps that insular anti-organizing is why there are 10 people RSVP’ed for tonight’s meeting if facebook is correct.
Great article, but one correction: I wouldn’t say I’m on a mission to soothe my conscience; I’m doing this because I believe it’s the right thing to do. We have to end displacement by building more affordable housing because it destroys communities and neighborhoods. And we have to stop letting the exclusionary rich neighborhoods push all the development into historically working class and POC neighborhoods like the mission. We need more market rate construction in rich neighborhoods that don’t face displacement, and more affordable construction in the neighborhoods that do.
By the way, if you want to get involved and help speed up affordable development in the mission, we’re having an open general meeting tonight: https://www.facebook.com/events/771212863081381/
Your interview has clearly touched a nerve … in a good way! I’m convinced these grass roots groups do not yet understand that they may in fact have touched off a backlash of activism that will question their stance and call upon them to be accountable for the development and deployment of an bona fide community development plan. Actions have consequences both intended and unintended.
One thing that’s important to see is the big picture and how things are connected and what the ripple effects are. Its not just a wine bar or a red lane. Its the number of high end wine bars that are expanding or moving into the neighborhood because of gentrification. The redlanes have a much deeper effect in neighborhoods like the Mission. Many of our merchants have been weakened already because of the displacement of 10 thousand residents from the Mission 8 thousand were Latinos. These were their customers. Its a march that sends out a much bigger message. Much more were discussed then just a winebar and redlanes. Affordability, housing, services, safety and culture were also discussed. Gentrification dismantles entire communities.
I guess the author joined these YIMBYS at their Friendsgiving?
Mitigating gentrification to protect people of color isn’t convincing when the YIMBYS default groupthink is racism.