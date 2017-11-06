Police seize 70 pounds of meth, other drugs, from SF Noe Valley residence

Evidence seized from residence near 25th and Sanchez. Photo courtesy of the SFPD.
The San Francisco Police Narcotics Unit on Wednesday seized two pounds of heroin, 70 pounds of methamphetamine and $46,000 in cash from a residence near 25th and Sanchez streets, police report.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police served a warrant at the residence. The search resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Alejandro Alvarez, a San Francisco resident. He was booked on charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell and maintaining a place with the purpose of selling narcotics.

  1. Karl
    November 6, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    One block away from the middle school–nice!

