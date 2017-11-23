Neighborhood Notes: Doc screening, Eco-success, Valencia openings

Prefer your notes in audio? Here you go:

Dolores documentary

The documentary, Dolores, on the co-founder of the United Farm Workers, Dolores Huerta, will show Sunday at the Brava Theater at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. There will be a panel after each showing. Proceeds will benefit Mexico, Puerto Rico, Farm Workers, Fire Victims in Napa, Santa Rosa and the Mission, according to the organizers. -LC

Eco-success

Rec and Park and Recology say that the Eco Pop-up at Dolores Park has “diverted over 42,840 gallons of recyclables and composts from landfill” in the six months from May through October. That equals “48.8% of the total waste collected from the entire park for the same time period.”

Think about it. “On a busy weekend, park-goers at Dolores Park generate up to 7,000 gallons of trash.” -LC

New arrivals on Valencia

We write a lot about businesses closing in the face of enormous rent increases on Valencia Street. Here’s what’s moving into those spaces:

Copper

At the former Aldea Niños space at 1017 Valencia, a new shop called DCopper Plus Has moved in, selling art and home decor, including lots of copper work. -LW

Cafe and maybe more

At 1020 Valencia, across the street, a bakery very long in the making appears to be finally coming to fruition – a sign announces the arrival of Flor de Cafe, which a little internet browsing reveals may be a project of not trivial proportions. This Tablehopper blurb from 2015 indicates plans at the time included a basement with live music and Chilean empanadas. Could that be what’s on the horizon here? The current sign primarily touts the forthcoming steak sandwiches – Flor de Cafe claims to be the “King of Lomito.” -LW

Balancoire status??

It’s been maybe around a month since Balancoire’s facade was completely painted over and I haven’t seen it open since. Does anyone know what happened?? – LW

