Hayward man charged in SF Castro Halloween shootout

18th and Diamond streets was still cordoned off late Wednesday morning after a shooting during the night. Photo by Julian Mark
A man who police suspect of wounding an officer in a shootout in the Castro on Halloween night has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes, police say.

Sesar Valadez, a 32-year-old Hayward resident, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, driving a stolen vehicle, discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, carrying a loaded firearm in public and resisting arrest.

Valadez remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Just after midnight on Nov. 1, police say, a shootout between Valadez and at least one police officer broke out at 18th and Diamond streets. A bystander had signaled the officers working a foot patrol in the area and asked them to investigate a “suspicious vehicle,” a gray Chrysler sedan that police later said had been reported stolen.  

The shooting sent Valadez and one officer — identified by SFPD personnel as 41-year-old Shawn Kai Hintzen — to the hospital in life-threatening condition from gunshot wounds.

Emails obtained by Mission Local indicated that as of Thursday, Hintzen seemed to be on his way to recovery from at least one abdominal wound.

