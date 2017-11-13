Dispute over parking space leads to knife fight in SF Mission

A dispute over a parking spot turned into a knife fight on 24th and Alabama streets at around 8 p.m. Saturday. At least two men were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident unfolded when a 27-year-old man got into an argument over a parking spot with eight men believed to be in their 30s. The men then jumped into the victim’s car, and one of the suspects stabbed the victim. The victim stabbed him back.

No arrests have been made and no further details were provided.

Stabbing

At around 6:24 p.m. Saturday, two women stabbed a security guard as they were stealing clothes from a store near 22nd and Mission streets.

The two women, believed to be in their 30s, were leaving with the clothes when a security guard tried to stop them. The two women cut the guard with a knife and ran away eastbound on 22nd Street.

The guard was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

Battery

A 44-year-old woman was punched by a man believed to be his 20s at 24th and Mission streets just after midnight on Saturday.

The woman was walking down Mission street when the man yelled out to her. The man then walked up to the woman and punched her, causing her to fall down; it’s unclear what prompted the punch. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made.

Assault

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman after she struck a 46-year-old man with an unknown sharp object at 19th and Capp streets at around 5:13 p.m. Friday.

The man was walking to his car when the woman yelled at him. The man tried to ignore the woman’s yelling, but she came up to the victim and struck him with an unknown sharp object, injuring him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robberies

A woman of unknown age robbed a 19-year-old man at gunpoint near 16th and Mission streets at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was walking when the suspect approached him from behind, pressed a gun to his body and demanded his property. The victim handed over a cellphone and a charger, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, three men of unknown age pulled a 37-year-old man out of his car, assaulted him and robbed him of his wallet at 19th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The victim suffered unspecified injuries.

At around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, a man believed to be in his 50s and a woman estimated to be in her 40s robbed a store at knifepoint at 16th and Bryant streets.

When store security caught the man and woman leaving the store with unpaid food and gym products, the duo pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the guard. The two suspects then got into a car and drove off eastbound on 16th Street.

A male estimated to be 14 years old robbed a 13-year-old male of his cellphone on 23rd and Valencia streets at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been reported for any of the robberies.

Car fire

Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at 21st Street and Treat Avenue at 4:25 a.m. Saturday.

The SFFD investigation, police say, found that the fire was set intentionally. No one was injured, and no arrest has been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.