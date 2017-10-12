Three robberies in one evening in SF Mission District

Police reported that three robberies occurred in the Mission District on Wednesday night.

A 37-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint on Liberty Street between Guerrero and Valencia streets at 7:27 p.m. It’s unclear how, but the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, for which she was treated at the scene.

The robbers, two men of unknown age, ran away and then fled in a waiting car, driving northbound on Guerrero Street. No arrest has been made.

Two men in their early 20s approached a 42-year-old man at 16th and Mission streets at 8:25 p.m. One of the younger men pushed the older man to the ground and stole his wallet from his pocket, while the second man took the victim’s bike.

Both suspects fled on foot, heading south along Mission Street. No arrest has been made, and the victim was not injured.

Just a few minutes later, at 8:30 p.m., a 50-year-old man was sitting in his parked car on 24th and Bartlett streets. A man estimated to be between 20 an 30 years old opened his car door, punched the man several times, and then took his necklace.

The man ran, alongside a second suspect, northbound on Bartlett Street. No arrest has been made and no injuries reported.

Car wreck

A neighbor reports hearing a vehicle crash on 19th and Guerrero streets between 10 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

When he went outside, he saw police officers on the scene, working to get the driver of a car that had apparently crashed into two other parked cars to exit the vehicle. The neighbor saw one person transported into an ambulance, but it’s unclear how many were injured in the crash.

The aftermath was still evident the next day:

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.