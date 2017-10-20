Short film explores life of John Ratliff, “Swan”

Perhaps you’ve seen John Ratliff, formerly a prolific journalist, at 16th and Mission streets, feeding the pigeons. Maybe you’ve come across his Daily Rag, which he still writes with keen self-awareness. Maybe you read our story by Julio Marcial about this enigmatic street dweller.

School of the Arts students Kylie Villavicencio, Ashley Escobar, Queenie Li, Sarah Jones, Phoebe Milvy-Soloff and Christian Figueroa set out to capture Ratliff’s story in film: