Shooting sends four men to hospital in SF Mission

Police report that four men were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a man believed to be in his early 20s shot at them with a gun on 25th and Treat streets at around 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooter chased the four men — ages 60, 54, 44 and 39 — and shot at them, injuring all four. It’s unclear how the shooter got away, although a second unknown suspect is listed as a driver in the police’s report.

No arrest has been made.

Robberies

At around 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, male teenager robbed a 29-year-old woman of her cell phone on 24th and York streets.

The suspected approached the woman, took her phone, and ran away in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported. No arrest has been made.

At around 4:40 a.m. that morning, a pair of men believed to be in their 20s assaulted and attempted to rob a 19-year-old man at 16th and Mission streets, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect came up to the victim and hit him with an unknown object. But when the men went through the victim’s pockets, they were empty. The suspects ran away.

No arrests have been made.

Assault

A 47-year-old man was attacked by three men believed to be in their 20s on 26th and Lucky streets at 8 p.m. Monday.

The three men pulled up to the victim in their car, and one of the suspects hit the victim with a stick.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.