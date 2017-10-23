SF Mission’s Wild Pepper Chinese restaurant burglarized

Wild Pepper, a Chinese restaurant on 26th Street and San Jose Avenue, was burglarized at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, according to the restaurant’s owners.

Owner See Louie said he came to the restaurant around 9 a.m. to find the restaurant’s safe broken into and several pieces of artwork missing. He said the safe contained several days of cash revenue. He also said the incident was extra bad for business because the cleanup was time-consuming.

“I lost half a day,” he said.

Surveillance footage shared with Mission Local of the restaurant’s entrance at 7:36 a.m. shows a hooded person in a plaid jacket approach the glass door and use a device to shatter the glass. Two different people, both wearing hoods, then crawl through the broken door into the store.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Grace Gatpandan said that police do not have suspect descriptions at this time.