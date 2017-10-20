Neighborhood Notes: ‘Hi’ to Scott Wiener and Shotwell improvements

Shotwell Improvements

The 21st and Shotwell intersection will be getting new streetlights and crosswalks in the next few months, according to Sandra Zuniga of the city’s “Fix-It” team. PG&E will be installing four new streetlights at the corner of 20th and Shotwell, and the SFMTA is recommending the installation of more prominent crosswalks.

Zuniga said she also requested more street lighting at the corner of 21st and Shotwell, near Jose Coronado Playground.

“This is the beginning of more improvements coming to these intersections in the next few months,” Zuniga wrote in an email to residents of the area.

The improvements are part of a broader effort to “fix” the area surrounding Jose Coronado Playground, where residents have complained about loitering, homeless encampments and prostitution.

Last month, Gary McCoy of Rec and Park announced that his department will be making improvements to Jose Coronado Playground, including resurfaced sport courts, improved park lighting, and — maybe, in the coming months — new fencing. –JM

Community Music Center announces new executive director

The Community Music Center has a new executive director. Julie Rulyak, previously the executive director of the Turtle Bay Music School in New York City, will be taking over the post. The Music Center hired Rulyak after a national search.

Rulyak has a background in fundraising and institutional advancement, and she holds a B.M. and M.A. from New York University’s Steinhardt School for Culture, Education and Human Development.

“Places like CMC are rare jewels,” Rulyak said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead CMC into its next century of service to San Francisco.” –JM

Scott Wiener coming to the Mission

Got questions for Sen. Scott Weiner?

Our former District 8 Supervisor, now a state senator for California’s 11th Senate District, will be doing a Q&A with audience members in the Mission on Sunday, Oct. 22. The event is being hosted by Indivisible SF at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist (1661 15th Street) at 1:30 p.m. –JM

Head’s up on the Day without Glass in Dolores

Glass at Dolores Park has been an ongoing problem, and the Dolores Park Ambassadors want you to know there are alternatives. Support the park advocacy group on their Day without Glass in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Of course, you could be a good citizen and start this weekend.

The ambassadors are asking denizens to bring non-glass beverage containers, and will help out with complimentary bottle decanting in their non-breakable containers. Don’t forget to say hello at their booth, which will be set up at 19th and Dolores streets. –JM

Art Auction at Root Division

It’s set for October 26 at Root Division, but you can also go online now and buy some of the paintings outright. –LC

Roxie Theater’s Mixtape calls for submissions

Are you a Bay Area filmmaker with a short film to showcase? The Roxie is now taking submissions to be part of a mini-festival for mini-films, its fourth annual Mixtape.

All genres welcome ; details here. –LW (P.S. Also, Dolores, the acclaimed documentary about Dolores Huerta, opens this Sunday!)

Día de los Muertos exhibit at Mission Cultural Center

The cultural center’s Day of the Dead exhibition opened Oct. 10 and closes Nov. 17, with a celebration Nov. 2.

Two notable elements of the exhibition are an altar by the arts collective Manos Creativas, “In Heaven as on Earth,” and an interactive drawing altar honoring local artistic “Heroes of the Mission,” including Francisco X. Alarcón, Michael Roman, MamaCoAtl, Carlos Ramirez and Alfonso Texidor. –LC