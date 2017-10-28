Neighborhood Notes: Bills fair, Benefit, Butterfly Joint

File Photo: Soltron, one of the bands that will be playing at Roccapulco for a benefit for Mexico and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Consumer resources and bills fair

On Saturday Novmber 4th, the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center will put on an event at Mission Campus of City College to help people with their utility and phone bills. Bilingual resources will be available from noon to 3 p.m. For more information you can call Alberto Romo at 415-401-4253 or email him at aromo@goodsamfrc.org

Benefit show for Mexico and Puerto Rico at Roccapulco

Local groups like Soltron, La Gente, Carnaval San Francisco and the Mission Cultural Center are putting on a benefit show at Roccapulco next Sunday for the victims of the earthquake in Mexico and hurricane in Puerto Rico. Tickets are $18 – all ages are welcome at this concert and mini-parade.

Day Without Glass moved to Sunday

You may remember that last week, we had a blurb in this roundup about an upcoming day without glass in the park, organized by a group of neighborhood park stewards.

It has been moved to Sunday, November 5th.

The Butterfly Joint has left the Mission but reopened

The woodworking shop for kids that took over a space on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets two years ago has left the Mission, and reopened in the Outer Richmond where owner Danny Montoya has succeeded in buying a building. Though it takes him and his woodworking classes – which quickly became a hit after opening on Mission – out of the neighborhood, it’s a win-win for Montoya and his family, who will be able to move to the apartment above the new workshop from the Tenderloin. Read more at Hoodline.

Halloween at the Armory

True to its new events-centric form, the Armory is putting on two parties this weekend for Halloween aficionados who also like to dance – and there’s still one coming up tonight.

“Phantasm – The Hall of Mirrors” takes place 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday and is presented by Opel and the Vau de Vire Society. In the words of the Armory: “It’s Music, it’s Arty, it’s Performance, it’s Spectacle, it’s Big, it’s Intimate, it’s Sexy and it’s back!”

Mission restaurants get Michelin accolades

Michelin’s verdict is out and Californios, Lazy Bear, Al’s Place, Aster and Commonwealth got stars this year – as the San Francisco Chronicle points out, Californios’ new two-star rating makes it the first Mexican restaurant in the country to get two stars. The Chronicle’s food critic Michael Bauer seems to be impressed with the place after some recent adjustments, giving it four stars. You can read our own Maria Ascarrunz’s review from earlier on in Californio’s life here.